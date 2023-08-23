FY2024 EPS Estimates for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Increased by Zacks Research

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Stericycle stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $1,839,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $12,021,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth about $5,975,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

