FY2023 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Raised by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.41. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOG opened at $40.73 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 4,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $161,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,474.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock worth $5,906,692. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after buying an additional 1,048,699 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,497,000 after buying an additional 354,002 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

