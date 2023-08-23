FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 4,969,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 12,343,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,162,000,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 110,615 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,092,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 652,078 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.