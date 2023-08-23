Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.37

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 135430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FL
Frontier Lithium Price Performance
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Lithium
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Small Projects, Digital Tools Help Frame the Outlook for Lowe’s
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Disney’s Big Breakup? Wall Street, Iger Ponder A Magical Split
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.