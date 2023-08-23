Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.37

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 135430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.02. The company has a market cap of C$304.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 15.40.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

