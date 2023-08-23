Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.28. Forafric Global shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 1,286 shares.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forafric Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forafric Global by 380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 48,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forafric Global in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

