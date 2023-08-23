Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.96 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion. Foot Locker also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.

Foot Locker Price Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Foot Locker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Foot Locker by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,139 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Foot Locker by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 171,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.