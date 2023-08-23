Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.57. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 124.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

