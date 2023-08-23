Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider James Philip Quibell Harrison Purchases 18,000 Shares

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider James Philip Quibell Harrison acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,779.03).

Fiske Stock Performance

LON FKE opened at GBX 65 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.70. Fiske plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.96).

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

