Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider James Philip Quibell Harrison Purchases 18,000 Shares

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider James Philip Quibell Harrison acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,779.03).
Fiske Stock Performance
LON FKE opened at GBX 65 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.70. Fiske plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.96).
Fiske Company Profile
