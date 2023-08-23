Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.