First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

