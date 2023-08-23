First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

