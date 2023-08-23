FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Trading 7.9% Higher

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
FinServ Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.
About FinServ Acquisition
FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FinServ Acquisition
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.