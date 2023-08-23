Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 54,602 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,602 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 10,161,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,912,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.