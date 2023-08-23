Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 8,621 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 646,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,141. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

