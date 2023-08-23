Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,258 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,785 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.