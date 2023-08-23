Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPLV traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.10. 1,874,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,332. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

