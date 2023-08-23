Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,710. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $51.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.