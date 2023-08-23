Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155,542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 895,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. 146,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,058. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.