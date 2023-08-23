Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.15 on Wednesday, reaching $282.60. The stock had a trading volume of 651,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,293. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

