Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 228,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 512,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

