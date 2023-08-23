Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $171.25 million and approximately $24.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00039079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00028043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,150,006 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

