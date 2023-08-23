F&C UK Real Estate Investments (LON:FCRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.40

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:FCRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.40 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.19). F&C UK Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.19), with a volume of 383,228 shares traded.
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.40.
About F&C UK Real Estate Investments
F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment Company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified United Kingdom commercial property portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F&C UK Real Estate Investments
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for F&C UK Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C UK Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.