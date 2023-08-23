Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 696 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in HP were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in HP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $34.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

