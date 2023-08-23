Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 7,000 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Brett Shirk sold 10,025 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,562.75.

On Thursday, July 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $126,350.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $116,760.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $83,671.38.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $9,166.95.

Fastly stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,977,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,533. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

