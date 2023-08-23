Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.51

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.51 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.15 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.15 ($0.08), with a volume of 172,800 shares.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.04 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

