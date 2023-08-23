ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 228,584 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after acquiring an additional 415,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 761,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after acquiring an additional 402,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after acquiring an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $97.08. 407,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,781. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -598.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

