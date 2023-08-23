ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 809,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,153.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,282,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

