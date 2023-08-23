ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 64,900 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $28,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after buying an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,826,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,909 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,774 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,307,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,625. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

