ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 233,773 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,773 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.4% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $48,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $96.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,591. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

