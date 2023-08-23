ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $41.87 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 166.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,684 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.56. 7,858,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

