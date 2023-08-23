ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,050,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 699,121 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $31,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 12,091,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,057,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

