ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 2,417,443 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 322.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,166,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417,443 shares during the period. Exelon makes up approximately 1.1% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $132,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,138,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,694,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

