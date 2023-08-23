ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,827 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $25,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. 2,226,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.43, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

