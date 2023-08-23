ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 528,486 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,331,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Olin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 248,012 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 10.9% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Olin by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 761,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,308. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

