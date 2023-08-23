Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. 102,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,610. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

