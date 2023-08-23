EthereumFair 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0824 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a market cap of $10.11 million and $1.41 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.08145961 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,407,459.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

