Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) Plans Final Dividend of $0.12

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Estia Health’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Estia Health Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.
About Estia Health
