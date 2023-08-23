Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE) Plans Final Dividend of $0.12

Estia Health Limited (ASX:EHE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Estia Health’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Estia Health Limited provides residential aged care home services in Australia. The company operates 68 residential aged care homes in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria. Estia Health Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

