Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Citigroup

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.90.

NYSE:ESS opened at $234.05 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $284.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

