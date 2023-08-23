Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 323.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,752,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,618 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,126,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,409 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,910,000 shares of company stock worth $24,771,800. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.