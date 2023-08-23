Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.93.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.85%.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
