Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of -1.50. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Eltek at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eltek in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

