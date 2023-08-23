Elequin Securities LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Fluor comprises approximately 0.9% of Elequin Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fluor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Fluor stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,346. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 2.28. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

