Elequin Securities LLC Sells 78,937 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Elequin Securities LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,937 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 53.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 295,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

