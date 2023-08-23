Elequin Securities LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Elequin Securities LLC decreased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 72.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $83,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 626,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE GDV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 95,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.