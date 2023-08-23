Elequin Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.6% of Elequin Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.89. 7,947,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,122,655. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

