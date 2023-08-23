Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARXU)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARXU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,292,000.

Mars Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARXU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. 1,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,184. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $11.51.

Mars Acquisition Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

