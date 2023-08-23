Elequin Securities LLC Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Elequin Securities LLC cut its holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPYA. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $4,938,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $7,448,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $2,516,000.

Get Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I alerts:

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

PPYA stock remained flat at $10.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,625. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Profile

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.