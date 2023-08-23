Elequin Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Elequin Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Aetherium Acquisition were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Aetherium Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Aetherium Acquisition by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000.

Aetherium Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMFI remained flat at $10.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 30,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Aetherium Acquisition Company Profile

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

