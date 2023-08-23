Elequin Securities LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Elequin Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Price Performance

NYSE IIF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,054. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.