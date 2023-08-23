Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,139. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $442,964.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after acquiring an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after acquiring an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,687,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,799,000 after acquiring an additional 72,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 597,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,140,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,643,000 after acquiring an additional 114,503 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

